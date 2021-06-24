Ekta Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To 'Broken But Beautiful' Actor Harleen Sethi

On the occasion of Broken But Beautiful fame Harleen Sethi's birthday, producer Ekta Kapoor took to her verified social media handle and shared a couple of unseen pictures of the former. Interestingly, in the photos, Harleen can be seen in a casual look in a blue-colour co-ord night suit while sporting a no-makeup look. Apart from Sethi and Kapoor, the pictures also featured popular TV actors Karishma Tanna and Riddhima Pandit. Instagramming the multiple-picture post, Kapoor wrote a short caption, which read, "Happie bday Harleen !". She also tagged Sethi in the caption. Harleen played the lead character on Ekta's project Broken But Beautiful, for its season 1 and 2.

Ekta celebrates Harleen's birthday:

Within a couple of hours, the picture post managed to garner over 40k double-taps and is still counting. Birthday girl Harleen was also quick to revert her gratitude to Ekta as in on time, she commented, "Love you / Thankyou!!". Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna asserted, "I miss this trip", along with a few red-heart emojis. Aahana Kumra, who collaborated with Ekta for multiple projects including Lipstick Under My Burqua, also wrote birthday wishes for Sethi. On the other hand, many from Kapoor's Insta fam flooded the comments section with various emojis such as red-heart and fire, among many others, along with birthday wishes.

A peek into Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

Interestingly, the 46-year-old producer is an avid social media user. She never skips an opportunity to showers love on her acquaintances and peers from the industry. Recently, actor Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchika Kapoor, who also works in the production banner of Ekta, turned a year older. Dedicating a post to her, Ekta had shared a couple of pictures of herself with Ruchika.

The prodcer's brief caption for Ruchika read, "No one literally no one after my mom ..can I say has my back beyond it all! Who will see me with all my sh*t n yet love me no one except u … n frankly no one but u n Tashu ( n d happie pill 💊)can expect that from me! U r truly d girl@with glitter in her veins !!! It’s uuur day n many landmarks we have shared on 21 June !happpie bday ruchhhhhh".

IMAGE: HARLEEN SETHI IG

