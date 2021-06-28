Ekta Kapoor Flaunts Her New Haircut, Friends Go Gaga Over It

Ekta Kapoor actively uses her Instagram to share all the updates about her life with fans and followers, from her latest show updates to birthday wishes and more. In a recent post, the producer flaunted her new haircut and also ranted how the Mumbai weather often messes with her hair. Take a look at the snippet and also the comments dropped by her friends.

Ekta Kapoor flaunts her new haircut

Kapoor took to her Instagram feed on June 26, 2021, Saturday and shared a reel, as she ran her hands through her tresses. She was in the car while taking the self-captured video and all smiles, after the fresh-cut, with curtain bangs and layers. In her caption, Ekta mentioned how haircuts look fab on day one after which the Mumbai humidity, starts spoiling it.

She wrote, “Haircuts always look good on d first day n then d monsoon season strikes”. The post has received almost 29k likes since it was shared, with friends and fans relating to Ekta’s caption as well as complimenting her new look. Take a look at some of the comments here.

A glimpse at Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram

Ekta took to her Instagram on June 21, 2021, to wish her close friend Ruchika Kapoor on her birthday, who is also the Creative and Executive Vice President of Balaji Motion Pictures. She shared a bunch of pictures with her gang, featuring Ruchika and wrote a heartfelt message for her. She penned, “No one literally no one after my mom... can I say has my back beyond it all! Who will see me with all my shit n yet love me no one except u… n frankly no one but u n Tashu (n d happie pill) can expect that from me! U r truly d girl with glitter in her veins!!! It’s uuur day n many landmarks we have shared on 21 June! Happpie Bday Ruchhhhhh”.

Alongside, she has also announced the release of Punch Beat season 2, which is a high school drama show on ALTBalaji. Ekta also announced her collaboration with Guneet Monga and Umesh Bisht for a three-movie deal. They have earlier worked together on the Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait.

