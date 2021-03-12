Ekta Kapoor Gets Papped With Son Ravie After Attending Mahashivratri Pooja; Watch

Ekta Kapoor and her son Ravie Kapoor were papped in the city after attending the midnight Mahashivratri pooja. On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, Ekta Kapoor visited a temple to seek blessings. As Ekta and her son were exiting the temple, paparazzi circled the celebrity and followed them back to their car.

On March 12, a paparazzi Instagram handle shared Ekta Kapoor and Ravie Kapoor's video leaving the temple after attending the midnight Mahashivratri pooja. The caption of the unseen video on social media read "#ektakapoor with her son for the big midnight puja on occasion of #MahaShivaratri #jaibholenath". Here, Ekta Kapoor was spotted in a white and sea green coloured Indian outfit. Following the pandemic protocols, the producer also wore a mask. She was seen holding Mahashivratri pooja's prasad in her hand. Ekta Kapoor's son was seen with his caretaker, who walked him to their car.

Ekta and son Ravie at Mahashivratri pooja

Ekta celebrates Mahashivratri 2021

On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a boomerang video of her after attending the midnight Mahashivratri pooja with her son, Ravie Kapoor. In this video, Ekta is seen winking at the camera. Sharing this video on social media, Ekta Kapoor said, "BAM BHOLE! Mid night love for my SHIVA!".

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Ekta Kapoor commented on her Instagram post. Television actor Aanshh Arora also commented. He wrote, "à¥ à¤¨à¤®à¤ƒ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯" (Om Namah Shivay). One of the users added, "Shubh shiv ratri ma'am" (Happy Mahashivratri), while another added, "@ektarkapoor HAR har mahadev".

Another fan commented, "Aankh marte hue aapki smile omg love you mam" (winking and smiling). On of Ekta's fans wrote, "Your every version is super duper there is a no comparison". Within minutes of posting this Instagram video, more than 51k people viewed it and more than 200 netizens commented on it. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Ekta Kapoor's Instagram comment section

