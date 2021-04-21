Ekta Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Her ‘lockdown Dishevelled Look’, Sends Prayers

On Wednesday morning, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she gave a glimpse of her “lockdown dishevelled look”. Along with this, she also sent prayers to fans. In the video, Ekta made quirky faces while her tresses fell on her cheeks. As soon as her clip was up, fans flooded the comments section with hearts and love.

Ekta’s ‘dishevelled lockdown face’

On Tuesday night, she dropped the trailer of Parth Samthaan’s debut series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu. The show premiered on ZEE5 and Alt Balaji on April 20 at 1 pm. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Nawab ke tashan se sab dang rehte hain,

Kyunki iss HERO ko swag ka baap kehte hain. Aa gaya hai Nawab aapse milne." In the crime drama, Parth essays the role of a gangster, Nawab, alongside other actors like Arsalan Goni, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Patralekhaa. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor underwent vigourous training to fit into the skin of his character. He also shared many BTS pics and videos which amped up curiosity. The show has been receiving positive reviews from fans.

Ekta Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her friend Anita Hassanandani, who turned a year older on April 14. "Happie bday my hottie! Have a diaper year with Aarav n Ro! Ur bday we will celebrate again when we fight corona fully," she wrote. Ekta also visited Anita at her residence and was a part of her close-knit birthday bash. Surbhi Jyoti, Krystal Dsouza, Karan Patel, and others also attended the party. Surbhi also penned a note for Anita which read, "Happy birthday baby I'm grateful that you are a part of my life. Really looking forward to many more years of friendship and birthdays with you. You deserve all the happiness, love, hugs, and cake my Friend Thank you for being so genuine, I love you".

Ekta is basking in the success of her recent Balaji produced film Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead and other actors like Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Sheeba Chaddha, Meghna Malik and Rajesh Tailang in pivotal roles. The movie follows the story of how a widowed woman faces several consequences in life as she grapples to understand the culture of her in-laws. Pagglait released on Netflix.