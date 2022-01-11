Ekta Kapoor Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her 'positive' Routine After Contracting COVID-19

While many of the celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 recently have been sharing updates on how they have been doing, Ekta Kapoor also gave her fans a sneak peek at what she had been doing at home in quarantine. Ekta Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 around a week ago and she informed her fans about the same through social media.

The moment Ekta Kapoor posted her video online, many of the celebrity artists from the television industry took to the comments section and hoped for her to get well soon. Even the fans dropped in sweet messages for her. Take a look at what she posted.

Ekta Kapoor shares a glimpse of her quarantine period post-testing COVID positive

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself in which she depicted how she was doing in her quarantine time after testing positive for COVID-19. In the video, she gave glimpses of how she was taking steam to recover and further gave a sneak peek at how many medicines she had to take. She also shared some quirky glimpses of herself with a thermometer in her mouth with a popular Bollywood song playing in the background. In the caption, she mentioned how she was still positive for COVID-19 and added that she had no other option rather than stay positive.

The caption read, "When ur stillllll positive u have no option but to stay positive JAI MATA DI" (sic)

Many celebrity artists from the television industry namely Krystle D'Souza, Ronit Roy, Jennifer Winget, Gautami Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Jaswir Kaur, Pearl V Puri, Paridhi Sharma, and many more took to Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram post and dropped messages hoping for her to get well soon. Some also extended their love towards the TV Czarina and wished her a speedy recovery while the others flooded the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis while expressing their love and amazement on seeing her doing fine in quarantine.

On the other hand, even her fans took to the comments section and stated they were praying for her to get well soon while others laughed after watching her make a funny video clip despite suffering from fever. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

