Ekta Kapoor Gives Health Update, Says She Has 'bad Muscle Spasms' Post COVID Recovery

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Friday and gave fans an update about her health after he recent COVID diagnosis. She recently announced that she had tested positive for the virus 'despite taking all precautions'. The film producer has now shared that she has recovered from COVID and has a 'bad muscle spasm'.

Ekta Kapoor shares health update after COVID diagnosis

The film producer took to social media and shared that she has recovered from COVID is not completely fine yet. She gave details about her health as she addressed rumours that she has cast actors for her upcoming Naagin 6. In the caption, she requested fans and followers to suggest whom she should cast as she has not done so yet amid her illness. Her caption read, "NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but amidst bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘ confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved! Ur suggestions guys!"

After the producer announced that she had tested COVID positive, she gave her fans a glimpse into her routine. She could be seen taking in steam to relieve her symptoms and also showed followers the medicines she had to take. The short clip also featured the producer with a thermometer in her mouth. Several well-wishers headed to the comments section and sent Kapoor the best during her illness.

The teaser of the sixth season of the Colors Tv show Naagin has been a much-awaited one and the teaser of the season was recently uploaded. It excited fans of the show, who hope for many more twists and turns in season six of the series. The teaser also touched upon the global pandemic that took the world by shock and lays emphasis on the change the planet as a whole has gone through. Earlier seasons of the supernatural fantasy starred Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Chandna and others in lead roles and fans can't wait to see what the next season has instore for them.

Watch the teaser of Naagin 6 here

Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor