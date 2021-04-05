Ekta Kapoor Has A Chatty Sunday Evening With Her Girl-gang, Take A Look

Ekta Kapoor and her girl gang caught up after a while on Sunday evening, and the pictures were shared by one of her friends in an Instagram post. The pictures were proof that the bunch had a great time as they met after a long break. Read along to have a look at who all were a part of the pictures.

Ekta Kapoor's fun evening at home with her girl gang

It is known to fans far and wide, that Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Anita Hassanandani, Riddhi Dogra and Tanushri Dasgupta are the best of friends. They are often seen spending time which each other and share pictures about the same on their Instagram feeds. The group spent some quality time together on April 4 evening, at Kapoor’s home after a long time and the pictures were shared by Dasgupta on the photo-sharing platform, which also featured Ekta’s mother Shobha Kapoor.

The post featured five pictures of the group. She wrote in the caption along with the post, “Funnest evening after such a long time ... @ektarkapoor @iridhidogra @anitahassanandani @krystledsouza @shobha9168 #mother&daughters #homeawayfromhome #latenightgupshup”. The post has over 580 likes since it was shared on Instagram. It also has a series of comments from friends and fans; take a look at some of them here.

The post was shared by Ekta, on her Instagram story on Monday, April 5, 2021. Hassanandani, who was stepping out of her house after a long while to see her friends shared a Boomerang of her outfit on her Instagram stories too. She wore an over-sized white shirt, along with a pair of shorts, and thanked the brand for the t-shirt saying she loved it. Further, in her caption, Anita added, “When you r stepping out to see your friends after forevvvaaaa”. Anita had also taken to her Instagram account a few days ago, and reminisced the good old pre-covid times with her friends and wished if she "could go back to normal" along with a picture of herself, Ekta and Tanusri. Take a look at Anita's Instagram story as well as her post below.

Promo Image Courtesy: Tanusri Dasgupta's Instagram

