Ekta Kapoor Hilariously Compares 'Infinity War's Business With 'Maha Episode' Of TV Shows

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s magnum opus Avengers: Infinity War was a super hit among the fans and it became the biggest crossovers onscreen. Giving it a tough competition, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor shared a hilarious meme on Instagram where she compared Marvel's superhit film with that of her daily soap opera. She shared a picture featuring television stars Sakshi Tanwar and actress turned politician Smriti Irani from their previous respective shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kyunki saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and jokingly claimed their 'Maha Episode' as the 'crossover event in History.'

Ekta Kapoor has a hilarious reply to a meme

The meme showed a still of the two iconic stars posing from the 'Maha episode' with the backdrop of their daily soap. She captioned the post and wrote, " FYI (For Your Information) along with several laughing emoticons. Smriti Irani was the first one to comment below the post and renumrated the olden days. Adding a pun to her comment, she wrote, "kya din the .. whattay ‘marvel’ous time."

Both the daily soaps were a hit among the fans from all across as they resonated with them. The two shows successfully ran on television for eight long years before going off-air. The story of the show Kahaani Ghar Ghar kii revolves around a Marwari joint family, where Parvati Agarwal (Sakshi Tanwar) an ideal daughter-in-law looks after the entire house. The show also featured Ali Asgar in the pivotal role of Kamal Agarwal and Anup Soni as Suyash Mehra. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Smriti Irani starrer show chronicles the life of an ideal daughter-in-law Tulsi Virani, the daughter of a pandit, married to the grandson of a rich business tycoon Govardhan Virani. According to several media reports, the Ragini MMS producer is planning to make a second series of her two major TV serials, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kaahin Kissii Roz, though no official announcement has been made regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee are planning to make a sequel of the popular film LSD. After the film clocked 11 years of its release recently, Balaji Telefilms' Cult Movies shared the announcement about the sequel of the film. In 2010, the movie had kickstarted the careers of Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The movie had also introduced a new perspective of filming which was unlike mainstream cinema.



(Image credit: Instagram)

