Ekta Kapoor Issues Disclaimer Ahead Of Digital Show; 'in No Way Responsible For Content'

TV Czarina and producer Ekta Kapoor have left fans on their toes ever since she has announced her new digital show. Though the title and concept of the show have not been revealed to the fans, however, it has created several speculations about the host. Now, putting all speculations to rest, Ekta took to Instagram and issued a disclaimer while claiming ‘no responsibility' for the content shown on the show.

The upcoming show will be on the lines of a reality show for digital entertainment for which the banner has partnered with MX Player. Ekta who is known to bring up bold content while breaking stereotypes with her concept wrote about playing no role in endorsing things claimed in the web story or shows which is produced by her team.

Ekta Kapoor issues a disclaimer

While waiting for the show's press conference that is slated to take place on February 3, Ekta issued a disclaimer and wrote, “I declare that I am no way concerned and consequently liable or responsible in any manner for the content produced or being made available on ALTBalaji / MX Player. Nor, do I endorse any of the things/claims made in the story/web series produced by them.!! ( legal disclaimer )!!! In other news WAITING FOR THE PRESS CON TOM.”

On Tuesday, ALTBalaji took to their Instagram handle to share a creative which read: "Ekta Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show". The caption read: "It's showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It's going to be intense!" Post the announcement, it was reportedly revealed that the reality show might be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Confirming the news of Kangana making her debut as the host of the show, Bollywood Hungama wrote-

"Given that they are calling it the most fearless, opinionated show of them all, Ekta has got her good friend Kangana Ranaut on board for the same. Yes, Kangana will be making her hosting debut with this show, and it will be streamed completely on an OTT platform. And where there's Kangana, there's ought to be a clash of opinions and fireworks, all at the same time - something that the makers are counting upon."