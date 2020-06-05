Ekta Kapoor's K-serial Actors That Went On To Become Popular Bollywood Movie Stars

Numerous television stars have found their way in the Hindi film industry after working in Ekta Kapoor's serials. Ekta Kapoor is referred to as the TV czarina as she has found success with majority of her TV and movie ventures. She is credited for the launch of many television actors who made it big in the film industry. Take a look at some of the names which made it big in Bollywood after appearing in Ekta's TV serials.

K-serial actors that went on to become movie stars

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in television with Ekta Kapoor's serial called Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. After that, he was roped in the role of Manav in the Ekta Kapoor serial called Pavitra Rishta. The serial made him and Akita Lokhande one of the television's most-loved pairs. Sushant soon ventured into movies with his first movie being Kai Po Che!, post then he is known for his work in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande got her television break with the Ekta Kapoor's serial Pavitra Rishta. This serial made her one of the fan favourites as the daily soap was set up in the life of Mumbai middle-class families and her story connected with many people. She is still widely known as Archanafor which she received numerous awards. Ankita had recently made her mark on the film industry with the period war drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi as well as Baaghi 3.

Ronit Roy

Ronit Roy started his television journey from the Ekta Kapoor's productions from the television serial Kammal. Post then he was seen in some of the iconic TV roles like Kasautii Zindagii Ki as well as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, Ronit Roy has always worked in TV and movies simultaneously. His film characters in Anurag Kashyap's That Girl in Yellow Boots, Karan Johar's Student of the Year, Deepa Mehta's Midnight's Children, Sanjay Gupta's Shootout at Wadala, Anurag Kashyap's Ugly, 2 States, and Kaabil garnered him a lot of appreciation from his fans.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat started his television journey from the Star Plus show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He played the role of Lakshya Virani in 2006, however, he left the show the following year. He made his film debut with the Farhan Akhtar produced Bittoo Boss. Post then, he has been seen in numerous movies out of which he is best known for his work in Fukrey, Dolly Ki Doli, Sanam Re, Fukrey Returns, and Pagalpanti.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover was recently seen on television as Mr. Bajaj in the reprised Kasautii Zindagii Kay that aired on Star Plus. Grover actually made his debut in television with a youth show called Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi on MTV India. The show was produced by Balaji Telefilms. Post then, he saw immense success in various TV shows before debuting in movies. He is known for his work in TV series like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and movies like Alone and Hate Story 3. He was recently seen in the web series called BOSS: Baap of Special Services.

Promo Image courtesy: Instagram

