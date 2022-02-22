Ekta Kapoor Kidnapped At Gunpoint Outside Balaji Studio Ahead Of 'Lock Upp'? All About It

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor is currently gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming reality TV show Lock Upp. The show is less than a week away and all set to make it to streaming platforms Alt Balaji and MX Player. While the premiere of the show will reveal the contestants participating in it, Ekta Kapoor was recently seemingly kidnapped at gunpoint in Mumbai.

A video of Ekta Kapoor getting kidnapped is going viral on the internet. The video, shot by the paparazzi, saw Ekta Kapoor stepping out from the Balaji Studio in Mumbai. She wore a colourful printed kaftan as she marched towards the paparazzi and posed for pictures. Soon after, two masked men came with guns in their hands. One of them dismissed the paparazzi, while another one threatened Ekta Kapoor and asked her to sit in her car before driving off.

While it has not been confirmed what happened to Ekta Kapoor, it did not take much time for viewers to speculate it was a promo of the upcoming show Lock Upp. As the video is being shared on the internet, it is also getting many reactions from viewers. Many claimed the video was a promo of the upcoming show. However, Ekta Kapoor has not confirmed the same yet.

What is Lock Upp all about?

Ekta Kapoor's new venture Lock Upp is the world's first fantasy metaverse game-based reality show. During the launch event of the show, Ekta Kapoor revealed the show's format and also announced Kangana Ranaut as its host. Later, the filmmaker went live via her Instagram handle and addressed fans to explain the interesting format of the game show.

The director-producer revealed the show will have 16 celebrity contestants locked up in two prisons for 72 days. It will also have a celebrity jailor and the contestants will have to fight for basic amenities. The audience will have 50% power through going, while Kangana Ranaut will be given the rest of the power. The show is all set to premiere on Alt Balaji and MX Player on February 27, 2022. To date, only one contestant has been revealed. TV actor Nisha Rawal is the first contestant of the show who will be locked up in the prison.

