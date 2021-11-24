As Smriti Irani recently turned author, Ekta Kapoor praised her on social media and revealed how proud she was of her. She even shared a glimpse of Smriti Irani's new book. Many fans took to Ekta Kapoor's latest social media post and congratulated Smriti Irani for the achievement while that latter thanked everyone including Ekta Kapoor for believing in her.

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned a sweet note for the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame actor, Smriti Irani for her upcoming book, Lal Salaam. The book is slated to hit the stands on November 29, 2021. She even reshared a video clip posted by Smriti Irani and praised her how she was special in so many ways. Adding to it, she also mentioned how she had seen her as a leader who was focused driven strong resilient and added how she also observed how she was soft compassionate empathetic to people who were not even in her life. Ekta Kapoor also revealed how proud she was to know that her book was set to launch and added how she was eagerly waiting for it to read. While signing off, she also shared the pre-order link so that everyone could buy Smriti Irani new book.

Ekta Kapoor pens note for Smriti Irani

Ekta Kapoor's caption read, "She is special in many ways Iv seen her as a leader focused driven strong resilient but Iv also seen her soft compassionate empathetic to ppl who r not even in her life ( her old co tv colleagues) ! No one knows art world economics n human psychology like her n yet she stands nonchalant when ppl questioned it cause of her humble n tv background! N now she is breaking new ground by turning author ! How do u manage all this ! ? I think cause u believe ! To someone I’m so proud to know here is a book I’m waiting to read #Repost with @fastsave_photo_video credit: @smritiiraniofficial In the dense forest of a dusty town in Central India where violence looms, a cop is on a mission to bring to justice the mastermind behind #LalSalaam. Pre-order link in bio." (sic)

As the audience has always been a fan of Smriti Irani's shows, they were delighted to learn that the actor had now turned author. Many of them took to Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram post and dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to express their delight. On the other hand, even Smriti Irani reacted to Ekta Kapoor's post and thanked her for believing in her, supporting her and for always being there as a rock. Her comment read 'Thank you for believing, for supporting, for being there always like a rock.' Take a look at some of the reactions to Ekta Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor/@smritiiraniofficial