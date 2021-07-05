Ekta Kapoor On 21 Years Of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi': 'This Day Changed My Life'

It has been 21 years since the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi entertained fans and was believed to be one of the long-running daily soaps. Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor-led Balaji Telefilms, the soap opera premiered on July 3, 2000, and ran for eight years, clocking more than 1,800 episodes. Through the show, now Union Minister Smriti Irani became a household name with her reel character of Tulsi Virani. On the joyous occasion, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback celebration video featuring the entire cast of the show.

Expressing gratitude towards everyone who played a huge part in making it a success, the TV Czarina recalled how the television show ‘changed her life' completely. While captioning the video, Ekta wrote, “Many moons Ago, this day changed my life! Thank You @starplus @sameern @smritiiraniofficial Rajubhai Vipul Bhai n everyone associated! JAI SHREE KRISHNA :) #Repost with @fastsave_photo_videocredit: @starpariwaar Happy birthday, kyuki...Celebrate 21 glorious years of iconic shows #kyukisaasbhikabhibahuthi. This is not the show this is history, no one can break it in the history of Indian television.”

Apart from the shows’ producer, the actress turned politician Smriti Irani also commemorates the special occasion with a special post. She had shared a video on Twitter accompanied by an emotional note. , Irani in the heartwarming note confessed about the long-pending promise of meeting with the viewers, however, she apologised for not being able to fulfill it. She further thanked the team for all the memories, and wrote, "We made a promise ‘Phir Milenge’, a promise we could not keep... 21 yrs ago began a journey which changed many lives - brought joy to some, annoyed a few but impacted all who saw it, who worked for it. Thank you for the memories!@ektarkapoor @nairsameer @tarunkatial @StarPlus." The first episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired on July 3rd, 21 years ago.

Meanwhile, before transitioning into politics, Smriti Irani had a quite successful acting and modelling career. Post her stint in Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi BahuThi, Irani played the role of Sita in Zee TV's Ramayan. In 2000, she produced the TV serial Virrudh for Sony TV and also portrayed the lead character of Vasudha in it. She was seen on screen in 2012 in the Bengali movie Amrita.

IMAGE: EKTAKAPOOR/TASSNIM_MEHRURKAR/Instagram

