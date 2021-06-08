Ekta Kapoor Pops Champagne On 46th Birthday, Anita Hassanandani Shares Sweet Video; Watch

Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani recently took to her social media space to share a sweet birthday wish for best friend and producer Ekta Kapoor. The TV star posted a stunning clip giving fans an intimate look at Ekta Kapoor’s 46th birthday bash. In the clip, fans can see a flock of celebs gathered together at Ekta’s house to wish her on her special day.

Ekta Kapoor’s 46th birthday bash

The video features Ekta cutting the birthday alongside her entire family featuring legendary film icon and her father Jitendra Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor and brother Tushar Kapoor. The producer feeds cake to her family, friends and also can be seen popping a Champagne bottle. Krystle D’Souza, Anita’s husband Rohit Reddy and many other well-known faces graced the birthday party of the prolific producer. The clip shared by Anita was accompanied by a mellow Happy Birthday tune showcasing important moments from the party. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor’s friendship hasn’t remained hidden from her fan army. The actor often takes to her social media to share glimpses of their great camaraderie online. Similarly, on Monday, June 7, on the special occasion of Ekta’s birthday, Anita penned a lengthy birthday note for her. Calling Ekta her ‘FIRST MOST’ important person in her life, the Naagin star explained how important it is for her to be the first person to wish her. Check out the post shared by Anita below:

I always make it a point to wish you sharp @midnight cos I want to be the first to wish you...

Being a new mom I doubt I will be awake then so I’m posting and wishing you before time...

That way I’ll maintain being the first one to wish you. cos you are the FIRST MOST important person in my life and the only one I love as much as my family... maybe even more cos You are FAMILY. I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life. I love you. I wish you great health happiness and LOVE. Muaaah muaaah muaaahh. Happiest birthday

(Image: Anita Hassanandani's Instagram)

