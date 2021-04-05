Ekta Kapoor Posts Quote About Relationships, Says 'there Are Advantages In Getting Dumped'

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share her take on getting dumped. The producer, known for her hit television serials, shared a post written by Freddy Birdy on her account about relationships. While sharing the photo, Ekta Kapoor wrote a caption, concluding with a quirky line - "aao toh welcome, jao to bheed kam". Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's recent post here.

Ekta Kapoor's take on getting dumped

The Naagin producer shared this post on her Instagram and also hinted in her captions that one of Ekta Kapoor's boyfriends dumped her. Ekta wrote " My life in words said by the eloquent @freddy_birdy ... but trust me there are advantages in getting dumped... let the ones who want to leave, leave with their misspelt cappuccino containers. Ok, bye (aao toh welcome, jao to bheed kam)" in her captions as she shared the post.

Friends and fans react to Ekta Kapoor's recent post

Friends from all over the industry reacted to Ekta Kapoor's recent post. Actress Ridhima Pandit last seen in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, commented 'Absolutely' on her post. Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya left a broken heart emoji on her post. Ronit Roy, who worked with the producer in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, left a comment saying "Zindagi bas ek saraikhana hai. Kuch logon ka bas aana hai aur jaana hai. Koi ek theher jaata hai kabhi, baakion ka toh bas bahana hai. RBR". Fans quickly filled her comments section with heart emoticons and called her gorgeous beauty.

Ekta Kapoor gushes about working with Amitabh Bachchan for an upcoming film

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram and expressed her excitement over working with Amitabh Bachchan for her upcoming movie Goodbye. She wrote in her captions that she finally got to work with the only actor that she was waiting to work with. She welcomed Amitabh Bachchan as he joined the cast of the movie. The movie is being directed by Vikas Bhal and will also star Rashmika Mandanna as a lead. Ekta also shared an unseen throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan and her father and wrote "how it all started" in her captions as she shared the photo.

Source: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

