Ekta Kapoor Remembers Sushant On His Death Anniversary, Says 'You Are Still My 11.11 Wish'

June 14 marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary. While tributes came in from fans and people from all walks of life, many also recalled his work and memories. Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. She shared a series of photos with him and penned an emotional note which read, "Wished on the stars with you… now I wish on a star knowing it’s u! #rememberingsushantsinghrajput. You are still my 11.11 wish."

Ekta Kapoor remembers Sushant

On June 14, when Sushant Singh Rajput's death news had surfaced on the internet, it had sent shockwaves across the industry. On the very same day, Ekta had shared a picture of her conversation with Sushant via tweets from a week ago, when the show Pavitra Rishta had completed 11 years. Ekta had revealed that Sushant wasn't the channel's first choice for Manav's character in the drama.

She had tweeted, "After being 35 of 50 slots we were out of top 50! This show was a chance @zeetv gave us based on a show #tirumatiselvum! Wanted to cast a boy as lead who was doing second lead on our other show ! D creative in zee was adamant he dint look d part ! We@convinced them his smile wud win a million hearts.....and it did @sushantsinghrajput".

As soon as the actor had stumbled upon the same, he had replied by saying, "And I'm forever grateful to you ma'am."

Ekta Kapoor had penned in her caption, "Not fair sushi ! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. His funeral was not only attended by Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor, among others, but was also attended by stars from the television industry.

His movie Dil Bechara, helmed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled under the banner Fox Star Studios, remained his last work and memory. In the film, Sushant Singh Rajput starred alongside Sanjana Sanghi. The film garnered massive love from fans.

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

