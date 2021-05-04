Ekta Kapoor Reminisces Love Of Veer-Sameera In Teri Hogaiyaan From 'Broken But Beautiful'

On Monday, May 3, producer Ekta Kapoor, took to her social media space to share a brand new song Teri Hogaiyaan from the web show, Broken But Beautiful. Featuring Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi as their character Veer-Sameera, the music video reminisces their iconic fairy tale captured in the first two seasons of the show. The new track is crooned by a new artist, Shyamoli Sanghi and fans can’t keep calm.

Ekta Kapoor shares Teri Hogaiyaan

The music video of the song begins with the introduction of 2 broken people and souls, who path crosses each other. While Sameera misses her boyfriend, on the other hand, Veer is mourning the loss of his wife. When both come face to face with each other, their brokenness becomes whole as they begin to heal each other with love.

From romantic moments to fights, the music video of Teri Hagaiyaan takes viewers back to the first two seasons of the show, Broken But Beautiful by reiterating their romantic tale. Ekta Kapoor shared the song saying, “Broken But Beautiful. Reminisce the love of Veer-Sameera by listening to this new beautiful rendition of #TeriHogaiyaan â¤ï¸ from #BrokenButBeautiful”. Check out the post shared by her below:

As soon as the new track was shared on the photo-sharing application, fans of the show went gaga over it. While some praised the song, on the other hand, many expressed that they cannot wait to watch Sidharth Shukla essaying the lead character in the upcoming season of Broken But Beautiful. A user said, “Beautiful song melodies voice this song perfectly suitable for bbb waiting for #brokenbutbeautiful3 #agastyarao”. Another wrote, “When can we get to see the 3rd season of this?”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans have reacted to the post online:

Initially released in 2018, Broken But Beautiful is a romance web series, created by Ekta Kapoor. The show premieres on both ALTBalaji and ZEE5 and narrates the love, heartbreaks, and never-ending romance between two individuals. The makers of the show recently announced that the show will be back with another season, with Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee essaying the lead roles. The release date and other casting details haven’t been revealed officially by the creators so far.

(Promo Image Source: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram & Still from Broken But Beautiful)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.