Ekta Kapoor Sends Warm Greetings To PM Modi On Birthday With Throwback Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received scores of greetings from imminent personalities across the country as he clocked his 71st birthday on Friday, September 17. Several members of the Indian film fraternity, like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Pawan Kalyan, Riteish Deshmukh, Mahesh Babu, Abhishek Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni among others have been wishing good health and happiness for the nation's 14th and current PM. Joining the bandwagon, producer Ekta Kapoor also took to her social media handle and uploaded a throwback photo with the PM.

Wishing him on the 'joyous occasion', she shared a selfie, in which PM Modi is accompanied by Kangana Ranaut, Ekta and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. Ekta has previously been invited by the Prime Minister with a group of other powerful celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh among others to discuss films and the entertainment industry.

Ekta Kapoor wishes PM Modi with a throwback photo

Taking to her Twitter handle, Ekta uploaded the selfie and wrote," Warm greetings to our honourable Prime Minister - Shri @narendramodi Ji on the joyous occasion of his birthday. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and success, always."

The photo comes from an event cheered by the PM at his residence in 2019 for select members from the film industry, as he stressed the importance of films, music and dance becoming an important medium to connect people as well as societies. He also hailed the 'diverse and vibrant' entertainment industry. Ekta had uploaded a string of photos from the event as she clocked PM Modi's birthday last year, accompanied by a long caption.

Warm greetings to our honourable Prime Minister - Shri @narendramodi Ji on the joyous occasion of his birthday. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and success, always. pic.twitter.com/eE0QamYtLp — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) September 17, 2021

Apart from Ekta, Akshay Kumar too wished the PM, recounting their interactions as he showered praises on the PM for treating the actor like his own and giving him motivation and blessings. "You have always encouraged and blessed me with a lot of affection. I can't write like you but today I am wishing you many heartfelt birthday wishes @narendramodi G. May you be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God for you," Akshay tweeted in Hindi.

आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ @narendramodi जी।आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है। — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2021

Apart from them, Thalaivii Kangana Ranaut also hailed PM Modi as the 'Saviour of this civilisation', and wishing him, she further added "May you live long Prime Minister and serve this nation for two more terms post-2024 as well. May you bring Bharat back it's lost glory, culture, wealth.... and values. Jai Shri Ram[sic]."

As the Prime Minister clocks his 71st birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to achieve the record of administering maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day. The party workers have been celebrating the occasion of PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas' since he assumed office in 2014.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @EKTAKAPOOR)