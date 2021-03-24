Ekta Kapoor Shares A Cutesy Throwback Video With Son Ravie, Expresses 'Missing Those Days'

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor leaves no opportunities to shell out major mother-son goals by sharing some aww-dorable glimpses of her baby boy Ravie on her social media handles. After performing the toddler's Mundan ceremony on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021, the producer of the Naagin series took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video with her son to express missing his long hair. Almost two weeks ago, Ekta and Ravie were papped leaving a temple after attending Mahashivratri's midnight pooja in Mumbai.

Ekta Kapoor's son has a cute reaction to facing the camera

After sharing a streak of throwback photos with her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star Smriti Irani to wish her on her 45th birthday yesterday, Ekta Kapoor has now shared a cutesy video of herself with her son Ravie on Instagram. Earlier today, i.e. March 24, 2021, the creative head of Balaji Telefilms gave fans major baby fever with a throwback video of the two-year-old, ahead of his customary Mundan ceremony. In the video, the mother-son duo twinned in white ethnic outfits.

While Ekta flashed her beaming smile at the camera in white Salwar Kameez with a matching dupatta, her two-year-old son sported a white kurta and pyjama. In the video, a shy Ravie is seen looking away from the camera as his mother panned it at him. Posting the video on her Instagram handle, the 45-year-old captioned the post, "Missing those days".

Meanwhile, as the former television actor and politician Smriti Irani rang in her 45th birthday yesterday, Ekta Kapoor took to a moment to showcase their journey over the years, which started from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. On March 23, the film and TV producer dug up her photo album to share a streak of throwback photos with Smriti on Instagram and penned a sweet note for her. Ekta wrote:

Happie bday buddy ! There is no one. Like u ! A super mom... wife ...friend ...human and a leader extraordinaire ! Today get off ur diet pls ! U have lost a lot of weight n I’m jealous ! Happie bdayyy!

