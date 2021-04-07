Ekta Kapoor Shares A Meme To Troll Herself Over Desi TV Shows; Check Out

Popular television producer Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram story to share a meme that has a funny take on desi TV shows. Ekta Kapoor's shows are widely known for their dramatic storylines and the meme is about the family fights that take place in her serials. Check out the story:

Ekta Kapoor shares a meme on desi TV serials

(Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram story)

The producer created shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kabhi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ka Bandhan and many more which has the theme of family issues. In the meme, it is written, "Aapas Mein Jhagda Karwati Thii Aur Naam Tha 'Ekta'", while referring to her various ongoing series that showcases the fight between family members.

Ekta Kapoor uses her social media to put down her thoughts about certain situations. Earlier, she shared a post written by Freddy Birdy on her account about relationships. The Naagin producer shared this post and also hinted in her captions that one of Ekta Kapoor's boyfriends dumped her. Ekta wrote "My life in words said by the eloquent @freddy_birdy ... but trust me there are advantages in getting dumped... let the ones who want to leave, leave with their misspelt cappuccino containers. Ok, bye (aao toh welcome, jao to bheed kam)". Check it out.

She also shared a picture of clapboard earlier and expressed her excitement over working with Amitabh Bachchan for her upcoming movie Goodbye. While sharing the picture, she wrote a note in her caption about welcoming the star in her film and also that she finally got the chance to work with him. It reads, "this is how it’s ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor Iv been waiting to work with ... who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir / uncle ! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye". Check it out.

Ekta Kapoor's shows

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring another landmark case with the second season of The Verdict. In the first season, Ekta focused on KM Nanavati case and in the second season, she will focus on some of the developments and a case that ‘led to the Emergency.’ On the other hand, she is celebrating the success of her web series The Married Woman which received a positive response from the audience.

Promo Image Source: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.