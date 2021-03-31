Ekta Kapoor Shares Adorable Video With Her Nephew Laksshya, Calls Him The 'best Chef'

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video with her nephew Laksshya Kapoor. In the video, Ekta Kapoor can be seen enjoying a watermelon pizza made by Laksshya. She also had a hilarious and cute chat with Laksshya. Ekta also reveals an interesting fact about his nephew.

Ekta Kapoor shared a video with her nephew Laksshya on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen enjoying a watermelon pizza made by her nephew. In the video Ekta Kapoor is having a cute chat with Lakkshya, who reveals that he loves her aunt the most in his family. In the caption, she wrote,"#nephewlove ! My older son is d best chef !". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post. The post garnered over fifty thousand views on Instagram. Several users called Laksshya Kapoor 'sweet' while several others also wrote that aunts are always the favorite member of nephews. Actors like Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, and Neelam Kothari also showered love on Ekta Kapoor's post. Check out some of the reactions below.

Ekta Kapoor's social media presence

Ekta Kapoor is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, a movie called Pagglait produced by Ekta Kapoor released on Netflix. She shared a review by a user on Instagram who praised the movie for its concept. Ekta Kapoor also mentioned other members of the film fraternity like Guneet Monga and Ruchika Kapoor for helping her in making the film. In the caption, she wrote, "A review that’s smokin n that stirs ! Another mention is like to add is @guneetmonga who is a trailblazer n s biggest supporter of new talents n fresh voices! And the behind d scenes n backbone of @balajimotionpictures .... @ruchikakapoor..who with her team n @guneetmonga worked on this gem ! But thankuuuuu @freddy_birdy". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on her post. The post garnered thousands of likes on Instagram. Several users wrote that they loved the film while several others congratulated her. Check out some of the reactions below.

