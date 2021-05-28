Ekta Kapoor Shares 'Broken But Beautiful 3' Song Remix Video; Calls It Her 'happie Pill'

Producer Ekta Kapoor is going all out in promoting her upcoming AltBalaji web series Broken but Beautiful 3. The show premieres on May 29, 2021, and stars Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in lead roles. The producer posted a remix video of the show's latest track Tere Naal along with one of her travel videos as a throwback.

Ekta Kapoor's throwback video remix featuring her "happie pill"

Ekta Kapoor remixed the upcoming romantic drama web series Broken but Beautiful 3's music video and added it to one of her travel videos from the past. The travel video serves as a reminder of the "pure nature" which is Ekta's "true love" and a "happie pill". Ekta's video also features actor Karishma Tanna. The song playing in the background is the music for Tere Naal song sung by Akhil Sachdeva which appears in the show as well.

The remix video on Ekta Kapoor's Instagram has received over 144K views on Instagram. Fans of Sidharth Shukla also commented on the IG reels video. One fan commented, "Amazing Waiting for #BrokenButBeautiful3", another fan wished "all the best" for the show. The usual fanfare of fire emojis, heart-eyed emojis, were also seen in the comments. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments left by fans below.

A look at Broken but Beautiful 3 cast and other details

Broken but Beautiful 3 features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee in lead roles. The show is a sequel to the Broken but Beautiful series, which earlier starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles. Season 3 of Broken but Beautiful features the story of love, heartbreak and romance between the leads. Sidharth Shukla will be seen as Agastya and Sonia Rathee will be seen as Rumi. The leads from the first two seasons will also be seen in guest roles in the new season.

The trailer for the show was released two weeks ago and has 2 million views on YouTube. The song that producer Ekta Kapoor used in the latest remix video on her Instagram, Tere Naal was released a few days ago in anticipation of the show. The song has over 581K views on YouTube.

(Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram)

