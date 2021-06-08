Ekta Kapoor Shares Fun Clip From Her Cake Cutting Ceremony Feat. Laksshya & Ravie Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently took to social media to share a fun video from her birthday celebrations on June 7, 2021. In the video shared, her nephew, Laksshya Kapoor can also b spotted as he eagerly waits to attack the cake while it is being cut. In the caption for the post, Ekta Kapoor has also shared a heartfelt moral of the story as she believes the cake must be cut before someone starts eating it. A series of celebrities and fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments for the family.

Laksshya Kapoor wins the internet

Producer Ekta Kapoor turned 46 on June 7, 2021, and her fans celebrated the special day through various social media posts. She recently posted a video from her cake cutting ceremony which involved a bunch of kids including Tusshar Kapoor’s adorable little boy, Laksshya Kapoor. In the short clip, a bunch of people, including a few kids, were seen singing for Ekta Kapoor while she was cutting the cake. She was also heard singing for herself while simultaneously interacting with Laksshya who seemed quite restless about the cake. In one segment of the video, Ekta Kapoor also jokingly asked him why he was attacking the cake. At the end of the celebratory clip, Laksshya quickly grabbed a piece of cake while Ekta Kapoor burst out in laughter, in the background.

In the caption for the post, Ekta Kapoor shared a short ‘moral of the story’ which can be learnt from this celebratory video. She has written that one must cut the cake before it gets attacked by the people, around it. Have a look at Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post here.

In the comments section of the post, various celebs have wished Ekta on the occasion of her birthday. A few of the fans have also spoken about how adorable Laksshya is, in every way. Have a look at the comments.

