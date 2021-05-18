Ekta Kapoor Shares Snaps Of Uprooted Trees Outside Her House In Juhu After Cyclone Tauktae

Cyclone Tauktae passed through Mumbai on May 17, 2021. The heavy rains and winds have uprooted many trees in several locations of Mumbai. Some trees have also fallen in front of Ekta Kapoor’s house in Juhu, she and some paparazzi also shared some videos and photos of the damage.

Fallen trees block the road outside Ekta Kapoor's house

Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to share videos and photos of the trees that were uprooted in front of her house. Photographer Manav Manglani also shared a video of the street leading to Ekta Kapoor’s house in Juhu where trees can be seen fallen on the streets. Take a look at the photos and videos below.

Mumbai received a total of 230mm rainfall due to cyclonic storm Tauktae. Several people and areas have been affected by the cyclone. Some celebrities took to their social media account to share snaps of the damage outside their outside. Actor Malaika Arora also shared the photo of the road in front of her house and wrote, “This is jus devastating”. She also addressed the netizens to come together and help BMC in restoring and cleaning the city. Check out the photo below.

Raveena Tandon also shared photos from the temple in her compound, where a tree had collapsed due to the heavy winds. She posted a picture in which we can see, a huge branch of the tree resting on top of a pillar that is attached to a temple. In the caption, she wrote, “Tree fallen on our mandir. Looks like an old temple from jungle book.” In the other picture, she mentioned, “Jai Bholenath! Just the tree, no damage to the temple”. Have a look at the photo below

Sameera Reddy also shared a set of photos with her pet dog Tommy and spoke about how animals need extra care and shelter when a cyclone comes. She also talked about the conditions of her home and said, “Who looks sleepier? we’ve had a rough few days with Cyclone Tauktae with no electricity and crazy rain Poor Tommy has been mortified with the wind flinging everything around! Animals are so sensitive and need some extra lovin at times like these #morningface #sleepy #messymama #terrifictommy #cyclonetauktae #goa”. Take a look at the post below.

Promo Image: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

