Ekta Kapoor Spotted Wearing Double Masks At Mumbai Airport Amid COVID-19 Surge

Recently, Ekta Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai International airport as she arrived in the city. The producer was heading back home and was walking towards the parking lot. Ekta was dressed casually and wore a double mask all the time. Adhering to the COVID-19 precautions, she was also maintaining a safe distance from the paparazzi.

Ekta Kapoor spotted at Mumbai International Airport

In the pictures and Ekta Kapoor's videos which surfaced on the internet, one can see her sporting a loose-fitting white top which she paired with black parallel pants. One can also see her wearing two masks- a white coloured and a grey one. She went for a no-makeup look and kept her short and straight hair open. With the quirky sense of styling, Ekta can be seen briskly walking towards the parking lot outside the airport. The producer did wait to pose for the paparazzi to click the pictures and continued walking while speaking on the phone. However, at one point, she can be seen waving at one of the photographers who greeted her while she was brisk walking.

The producer has been lately busy with multiple projects for her ALT Balaji OTT platform. Balaji production house is also associated with several daily soaps, web series, and films. Recently, Ekta dropped a trailer of her latest release, His Storyy on ALT Balaji. Sharing the trailer, she wrote, "His Storyy. Kunal and Sakshi have been happily married for more than 20 years. However, Kunal has been hiding his truth, his love for another man - Preet. Will the society he's lived in for years be supportive of their love? Watch #HisStoryy streaming now on @altbalaji & @Zee5premium".

Seeing the trailer of Ekta Kapoor's latest web series, many fans dropped red hearts and complimented her for making a series on such a sensitive topic. Vee Kapoor wrote, "This looks so well made". A fan commented, "I love how you're brave enough to tackle such a social crisis. People behave as if the LGBTQ+ world is messed up, sinful, and disgusting. Such shows are so blissful to watch and enjoy. Really it helps people feel more comfortable instead of depressed over how society sees them. Thank you so much ma'am".

Image Source: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram

