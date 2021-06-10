Ekta Kapoor Takes Trip Down Memory Lane With Trekking Video Feat Anita Hassanandani

Ekta Kapoor recently dropped one of her beautiful throwback memories on social media from the time she went trekking with actor Anita Hassanandani and others. The video clip shared by her depicted their fun time trekking with their sporty mode on. The fans were thrilled to watch the video and dropped in compliments for them that they looked ‘awesome’.

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared this video in which she can be seen giving all her fans a sneak peek at their trekking time. As Ekta Kapoor began capturing everything in the video through the front camera, she showed everyone who accompanied her to the trek. She first gave a glimpse of the stunning view from the top of a mountain and later showed how some of the popular TV actors were also a part of the trek. Suchita Trivedi was seen with her husband, along with Anita Hassanandani. Later in the video, Ekta Kapoor shared that Anita Hassanandani appeared in front of the camera and smiled while wearing a cool hoodie with a pair of black lower and sports shoes.

In the caption, she simply wrote, "To good days of trekking." All her fans were excited to see the throwback video and took to Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram to share how beautiful they all looked. Many fans also added heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to depict how amazed they were to see her while others added fire symbols. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to one of Ekta Kapoor’s videos.

Ekta Kapoor recently celebrated her birthday and posted these photos of herself when she visited the famous Tirupati Balaji temple. She added photos of her while she was inside the temple and thanked everyone for all the birthday wishes they sent her way. In the caption, she also stated that it was her favourite place and later assured all her fans that she will reply to all. In the end, she also hoped that everyone would come out of the pandemic safe and sound.

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM, ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM

