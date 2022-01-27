Ekta Kapoor Thanks 'best Masi' Smriti Irani For Birthday Wishes For Her Son Ravie

Actor turned politician Smriti Irani took to her Instagram account on Thursday and extended her best wishes to Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie on the occasion of his birthday. She created an adorable video montage of some cute moments she and Ekta have spent with the youngster as she wished him on his special day. The producer thanked the actor for her wishes on behalf of her son and called her 'best masi ever'.

Smriti Irani extends birthday wishes to Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie

Smriti Irani shared a video containing several moments from Ravie's life. Irani herself was seen sitting on a play mat with the child and juggling for him. The duo seems to share a great bond as there are pictures of them together from the time Ravie was very young. In the caption of her post, she called him a 'blessing' to everyone around him and mentioned she missed him a lot as she wished him a happy birthday. She wrote, "It’s my baby’s birthday... Ravie… you are such a blessing to your Mom & the entire family .. loving , vivacious and kind .. May God always bless you with good health & happiness… your Maasi misses you so so much ❤️happy birthday 🥳 love 💕🎉" Ekta took to the comments section as soon as the video was posted and wrote, "This is soooo adorable ! Maaaasi ravie loves uuuuuuu". Tusshar Kapoor and others also commented on the sweet post.

Have a look at the video here

The video also included glimpses of Ekta Kapoor with Ravie posing for some perfect pictures together. Ekta shared the same video on her social media account as well as she thanked Irani for her wishes. She mentioned that she was 'thankful' to have her in their lives and called her 'best masi ever'. She wrote, "Thank you so much for the wishes @smritiiraniofficial masi… we are so thankful to have you in our lives !!! You are the best masi ever!!!" Ekta also shared a video montage with some adorable pictures of her son and added the song Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye in the background. She celebrated her son's birthday at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and shared glimpses from their visit.

Image: Instagram/@ektakapoor, @smritiiraniofficial