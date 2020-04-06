Ekta Kapoor To Maniesh Paul: Here's How TV Actors Made Headlines Last Week

The actors of the Indian television industry are entertaining their viewers and fans even during the Coronavirus lockdown. If you have missed the television news last week because of your hectic schedule or lack of time, take a look at some of the top TV news of the week which made headlines. Read further to know more.

Ekta Kapoor giving up on a year's salary to pay for workers & freelancers

Popular TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor recently pledged to give up on Rs 2.5 crore for the workers of her production house who are facing major problems in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. She took to her social media handle and posted a note announcing her contribution by stating that it is her responsibility to ensure that the freelancers and daily wage workers at Balaji Telefilms do not suffer. Her generous act was lauded by many including her close friend and the Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani.

Mukesh Khanna said, “Narendra Modi Is Your Shaktimaan Today”

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who featured in the superhero show 'Shaktimaan', recently had an exclusive interaction with Republic TV. During the interview, the actor said that Narendra Modi is people's Shaktimaan today. The actor also revealed that he supports PM Narendra Modi and his lockdown decision of 21 days. He later also urged everyone and his fans to be with the Prime Minister.

Ramayan’s retelecast garnered the highest rating

Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia ) — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) April 2, 2020

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which retuned to DD National, garnered the highest rating for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) programme since 2015. The mythological show was originally telecast in 1987 and now is back on DD National from March 28, 2020.

According to reports, there had been a public demand to bring back shows like Ramayan and Mahabharata, and the decision was taken with a view to providing engaging content to the audience.

Paras Chhabra gets trolled for using wrong English

Feels good when people ask me to check twitter trending and i find #FightCoronaWithParas 😍😍😍

Thank you so much to all of you.. because of you i am nothing 😎 pic.twitter.com/n5UebPj1lX — Paras Chhabra (@paras_chhabra) April 2, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra's fans decided to trend #FightCoronaWithParas on Twitter. Soon after this hashtag trend started, Paras took to his social media handle to share his thoughts about the love he is getting from his fans. But Paras Chhabra accidentally goofed up with his English language which let to a brigade of trolls on Twitter. The moment fans noticed the blunder, they started trolling Paras for his incorrect language.

Maniesh Paul urged his fans to not troll Bollywood celebs

Well-known television host, actor and comedian Maniesh Paul, in a recent interview with a publication, spoke about Bollywood celebs being trolled for not contributing to the Coronavirus fund. In the interview, Maniesh Paul urged his fans not to troll the celebs and added that it is the wish of the actor whether they want to donate funds. He also revealed that he refrained from cracking jokes on Coronavirus as this is a serious issue.

