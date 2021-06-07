Ekta Kapoor Visits Her Most 'favourite Place' On The Eve Of Her Birthday, Check It Out

Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday on Monday and the birthday girl made a visit to the Balaji Temple. The actor shared a selfie and thanked her fans, followers, as well as friends for the love that they have sent her way. Scroll further and take a look at the post made by Ekta, and what everyone has to say.

Ekta Kapoor thanks her well-wishers for birthday love and best wishes

The producer visited the Tirupati Balaji temple and shared a couple of selfies along with the idol in her recent post on the gram. She was also accompanied by two of her friends and shared a selfie with them too. The fourth and last picture that she shared was another selfie of her in the car.

For her caption, Ekta expressed gratitude for all the love and wished for the pandemic to go away soon. She wrote, “Thank u for all d wishes! Went to my fav place #tirupatibalaji! Will reply soonest to all May We All Come Out Of This Pandemic Safe N Sound! Jai Govinda”. The post has received over 38k likes since it was shared on June 7, 2021 and is flooded with love by her fans and followers. Actor Anil Kapoor also wished her among others and wrote, “Many happy returns of the day Ekta... Jai Balaji 🙏”.

Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post on supporting Pearl V Puri

On June 5, 2021, Ekta took to her Instagram and shared a long post where she expressed that she stood in support of actor Pearl V Puri, who was recently arrested on charges of molestation. Ekta mentioned how the allegations are false and using the ‘Me Too’ irresponsibly is not acceptable. She wrote, “After various calls with the child ‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid. If this is true, then it is wrong on so many levels! Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children because there are predators on the set”.

Coming back to her special day, we wish her a very happy birthday!

