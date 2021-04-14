Ekta Kapoor Wishes Anita On Her Birthday, Hilariously Adds, "have A Diaper Year"

Ekta Kapoor gave the most unique birthday wish to actor Anita Hassanandani. The TV producer took to Instagram and shared a video from what seems to be Anita’s last birthday. Along with the video, Ekta Kapoor promised Anita that they will celebrate her birthday with the pomp once the pandemic ends.

Ekta Kapoor wishes Anita Hassanandani on her birthday

Anita Hassanandani is celebrating her 40th birthday today. The TV actor’s friends and family members are making sure to make the new mother feel special on her birthday. The latest addition to this list is TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta took to Instagram and shared a hilarious birthday wish for Anita Hassanandani.

As mentioned earlier, Ekta Kapoor shared a video from Anita Hassanandani’s old birthday celebration. Ekta Kapoor’s video starts with her posing with Anita and soon pans at the rest of the guests. Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy is also seen holding a bottle of champagne. Ekta is also seen telling Rohit to pop the bottle.

Along with the video, Ekta Kapoor added a hilarious caption. She wrote, “Happie bday my hottie! Have a diaper year with Aarav n Ro! Ur bday we will celebrate again we fight corona fully”. Watch Ekta Kapoor’s birthday video for Anita Hassanandani below.

Anita Hassanandani was quick to comment on Ekta Kapoor’s hilarious birthday post. She commented, “Love you so much”. While many other fans also joined in. One fan commented, “Superb”. While another fan wished Anita on her birthday. Take a look at all of these comments on Ekta Kapoor’s post for Anita Hassanandani’s birthday below.

Anita Hassanandani celebrates birthday in lockdown

Anita Hassanandani’s birthday celebration was a bit different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, Anita chose to celebrate her birthday in lockdown style. The TV actor shared a video of this celebration. The video starts with a red birthday balloon and Anita opening a red rose bouquet. Next, we see Anita Hassanandani holding hands with her husband Rohit Reddy. Then three birthday cakes are on display. The video comes to an end with Anita and Rohit kissing each other on their cheeks. Watch this video below.

Image Credit: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.