Ekta Kapoor Wishes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain 'lifetime Of Happiness' Ahead Of Wedding

Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14 and several celebrities from the film and television industry have extended their wishes to the couple. Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta producer, Ekta Kapoor shared a picture of herself with the duo on Tuesday and wished them a 'lifetime of happiness' ahead of their big day. The couple recently shares glimpses from their sangeet ceremony and actor Kangana Ranaut was also part of the festivities.

Ekta Kapoor extends wishes to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain ahead of their wedding

Ekta Kapoor shared a lovely picture of the trio together as they all look divine in festive attire. The producer also referenced the show she and Ankita have worked on together since 2009 and wrote, "To my dearest @lokhandeankita as u get into ur #pavitrarishta with @jainvick I wish u a lifetime of happiness."

Pavitra Rishta starring Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput began in 2009 and became a household favourite for years. Recently, Pavitra Rishta 2 hit the screens and Shaheer Sheikh took on the role of the much-loved Manav, who was made popular by Sushant. Although there were apprehensions among fans of the show, they accepted Sheikh with open arms and lauded his chemistry with Ankita Lokhande on screen.

Apart from the Pavitra Rishta producer, Kangana Ranaut also shared a few glimpses of the happy couple as she took to Instagram on Tuesday. Calling them the 'most gorgeous couple', the Bollywood celebrity posted a picture of herself with the happy couple. She also expressed her love for the bride-to-be and wrote, "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. love you girl."

The couple recently had an engagement ceremony with their friends and family. The glamorous engagement ceremony saw the couple having the time of their lives. Ankita Lokhande stunned in a black shimmering gown and accompanied it with a pair of silver earrings. After the couple exchanged rings, Lokhande had a special performance for her fiance and danced to Love Me Like You Do as the audience cheered her on.

Image: Instagram/@ektakapoor, @lokhandeankita