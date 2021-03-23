Ekta Kapoor Wishes Smriti Irani On Her Birthday; Says "No One Like You"

Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani have been friends with each other for many years and are known to share a good bond. Both of them feature in each other’s social media posts quite often and make sure to send their wishes on every major occasion. In her latest Instagram post, Ekta Kapoor has shared a few unseen pictures on the occasion of Smriti Irani’s birthday in order to wish her. The producer also penned a few heartfelt words of praises for Irani in the caption, and the netizens eventually joined her in wishing the actor.

Ekta Kapoor wishes Smriti Irani on her birthday

The two popular TV personalities have been acquainted with each other ever since their first collaboration in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Both of them enjoyed considerable success due to this show and went on to become strong friends. While Ekta Kapoor has previously shared numerous other unseen pictures of Smriti Irani on social media, her latest Instagram post has a few more of their rare pictures. The first picture shared by her is their selfie, which also includes Sakshi Tanwar, who is another popular TV personality.

Ekta shared a few more selfies with Smriti in the post, along with writing a message for Smriti in the caption. After wishing Smriti on her birthday, the producer wrote a few words of praise for the various roles that she plays in real life. She also told Smriti to “get off” her diet, mentioning that the actor has lost a lot of weight, which has made her “jealous”. The post promptly started receiving comments from their fans, who also wished Smriti and complimented the rare pictures of the two.

Image courtesy: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram comments

After gaining success with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ekta Kapoor went on to produce a long list of TV shows and films over the years. She is regarded as one of the most influential personalities in the TV industry. Smriti Irani, on the other hand, went on to join politics and has been an active politician ever since. She went on to become a Union cabinet minister in the government, after her victory in the 2019 election.

