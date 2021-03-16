Ekta Kapoor Wishes Smriti Irani On Her Marriage Anniversary; Shares Throwback Pic

Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani have known each other for many years since their collaboration days on TV. Both of them often feature on each other’s social media and have remained good friends over the years. They have even shared throwback pictures of each other from the olden days on social media. In her recent Instagram post, Ekta Kapoor has wished Smriti on the occasion of her marriage anniversary, along with sharing a major throwback picture of Smriti and her husband Zubin. Her followers joined her in sending their wishes to the couple.

Ekta Kapoor wishes Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani have officially completed two decades of marriage on March 16, 2021. While Ekta Kapoor has shared a few other throwback pictures of Smriti in the past, her latest Instagram post shows a rarely seen picture of Smriti and Zubin. Both of them visibly look way younger in the picture, as they both pose for the camera. Ekta Kapoor wished them in the caption and called them “love birds”. Smriti Irani promptly responded to her in the comments, by thanking her for the wishes.

The post was also met with several reactions from her fans and followers. They also wished Smriti Irani on the special day and marvelled at the old throwback picture of the couple. Smriti and Ekta have been friends ever since they worked together on the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show had a long run on television and is still considered to be one of Ekta’s top shows. Smriti had played the lead role in it, with many prominent TV actors having played other major roles in the show. It happens to be one of Smriti’s trademark TV performances till date.

Images courtesy: Ekta Kapoor's Instagram comments

Smriti Irani eventually entered politics many years ago and has become one of the prominent politicians at the moment. She became a Member of Parliament in her election victory in 2019. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor has produced a long list of TV shows and films since then. Some of her top films include Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Dream Girl, Half Girlfriend and others.

