Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Now Has 12 Shows With 1000 Episodes Each; Here's The List

Ekta Kapoor embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry by establishing Balaji Telefilms in 1994 and has achieved numerous milestones on her way. As Balaji Telefilms recently achieved yet another milestone of completing 1000 episodes each of 12 shows, she expressed her delight through a video clip and a thank you note to the fans for their love and blessings. Many actors from her shows commented on her post and expressed their happiness in achieving this milestone.

Balaji Telefilms crosses 1000 episodes each of 12 shows

Ekta Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip that flashed a message stating, 'with our journey encompassing 25+ years, with shows loved by you all, we are now touching another path-breaking milestone.' She further announced how Balaji Telefilms’ 12 productions had completed 1000 episodes each. In the end, she cheered to ‘many more shows, happiness, and everlasting memories.’ Ekta also shared the name of the tv shows.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasauti Zindagi Kay

Kusum

KumKum Bhagya (Kannada)

Kalyani (Telugu)

Kasthuri (Tamil)

Kadambari (Kannada)

Pavitra Rishta

Ye Hai Mohabbatein

Kumkum Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya

In the caption, she wrote, “With 25 years plus in the industry, Balaji Telefilms has given lots of cherishing memories, joy, and happiness to families across the globe. Today Balaji Telefilms crosses another milestone by completing 1000 episodes of 12 shows. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kundali Bhagya, we are humbled by all the love and blessings we have received from you all. Thank you! Here's to many more such memorable shows.” She even tagged all the actors who were a part of this path-breaking milestone and received beautiful reactions from them as well as the fans.

Actors namely Dheeraj Dhooper, Ritvik Dhanjani, Abhishek Kapoor, Sharad Malhotra, Palki Malhotra, Rohit Roy, Aparna Dixit, and others dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments and congratulated Ekta Kapoor on achieving this milestone. Even the fans took to Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post and congratulated her by pouring in hearts and clapping emojis in the comments section. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR'S FACEBOOK

