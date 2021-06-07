Ekta Kapoor's Birthday: From Anita Hassanandani To Karan Patel, Celebs Pour Love & Wishes

Ekta Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 7. The producer, known for several Indian soap operas, is celebrating her 46th birthday this year. On Ekta Kapoor's birthday, several TV celebrities came forward to wish her. From Anita Hassanandani to Karan Patel, here's how several celebrities wished Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor via Instagram.

Anita Hassandani calls Ekta her family

Ekta Kapoor's Instagram is filled with birthday wishes. However, her first wish came from her long time friend Anita Hassanandani. Anita shared a selfie with Ekta and wrote, "I always make it a point to wish you sharp @ midnight cos I want to be the first to wish you... Being a new mom I doubt I will be awake then so I’m posting and wishing you before time... That way I’ll maintain being the first one to wish you. cos you are the FIRST MOST important person in my life and the only one I love as much as my family... maybe even more cos You are FAMILY 💜 I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life. I love you I wish you great health happiness and LOVE. Muaaah muaaah muaaahh Happiest birthday 🥳" in her caption.

Krystal D'Souza shares a series of photos with the birthday girl

Krystal D'Souza took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos with Ekta Kapoor. The Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai actor added a caption to wish Ekta on her birthday. The caption read, "Happy Birthday My Ekie ♥️ If I know what friends-like-family means, it’s all because of you🤍 Thank you for playing so many roles in my life, from my mentor to my mother, to my best friend, and at times even my younger sister ♥️ Thank you for being my constant. We’ve got each other’s back, now and forever 🤍 Every time I count my blessings in life, I count you twice♥️ I love you so much, birthday girl 🎂🤍♥️".

Karan Patel pens a heartfelt note for Ekta Kapoor

Karan Patel also shared a photo with Ekta. In the caption, Karan penned a long note for Ekta Kapoor. he wrote, "I keep using the same old picture to wish you because you just don’t seem to age at all, in-fact keep getting hotter 😘. Wish you the happiest birthday 🎂 darling ….. may you continue to flash that million dollar smile 😃 lifelong, may all that you wish for come true and may you always be the blessed reason for many people like me, who can smile for the way our lives have become thanks to you …. Just be you because there isn’t an alternate to perfection as yet, Lots and lots of love and luck always baby ….. love you EK".

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

