Ekta Kapoor's Birthday: Netizens Flood Social Media With Loving Wishes For "TV Czarina"

Indian producer Ekta Kapoor, best known for Indian series like Naagin, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and The Married Woman, celebrates her birthday on the 7th of June. On the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's birthday, several of her fans took to social media to wish her a happy birthday and also honour some of her best works in the industry. Check out fans' hearty birthday wishes for the producer.

Netizens' wish 'Happy birthday Ekta Kapoor'

Ekta Kapoor's age might be 46 now but the evergreen producer continues to make a mark on the industry with her shows and dynamic series. Many took to social media to wish the producer and also mark her contribution to the television industry in India. Ekta Kapoor shows have been a game-changer for over two decades and continue to break stereotypes with her recent release on OTT platforms such as The Married Woman, Broke But Beautiful, and His Story.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Television/Film Producer, The Game Changer For TV, "The Indian TV Czarina" EKTA KAPOOR pic.twitter.com/l08ht4cO51 — Subhash Shirdhonkar (@4331Subhash) June 7, 2021

Happy 46th Birthday to Indian TV & Film Producer And Joint Managing Director & Creative Head of Balaji Telefilms Limited,

Ekta Kapoor Ji.

🎂🍰🥮🎉🍮🥧🎂 pic.twitter.com/H9AlfAHJMM — kunal kishore rana (@kunalkishoreran) June 7, 2021

I am sending you good vibes and smiles for every second of your special day. ...

"Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor" 🎈❣️#EktaKapoor #HappyBirthday — Shivam (@iamshivam90) June 6, 2021

Many fans wished 'Happy birthday Ekta Kapoor' by sharing pictures of her with some of the popular actresses and actors she has worked with over the years. Some fans also shared adorable pictures of the actress with her son and family. Check out fans' birthday wishes for the producer here.

Ekta Kapoor's birthday celebrations

The 46-year-old producer took to her Instagram to share a story of her arriving at her room full of birthday decorations. She wrote on her story that she was celebrating her birthday all alone. She also reposted one of her friend's birthday wish for her who prepared a soap-shaped cake for her and quirkily wishing her by writing 'Happy birthday to the queen of soap'.

Pic Credit: Ekta Kapoor IG

More on Ekta Kapoor shows

The successful producer has produced over 130 shows during her career. Her soap operas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay are some of the biggest shows of the country. After launching ALT Balaji in 2017, the producer smoothly transitioned into the new age of series by producing bold series suitable for the current audience on OTT platforms. Her recent release, The Married Woman was met with massive acclamation by the audience and critics alike.

IMAGE- EKTA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.