TV Czarina Ektaa Kapoor's production ventures, Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment issued a statement on Sunday while calling out fake casting agents demanding money from acting spirants. The company has taken necessary legal action against the culprits who are luring young acting aspirants under the company's name.

Through the joint statement, Balaji Telefilms Ltd and ALT Digital Entertainment warned people against such suspicious casting calls. They even revealed that a police complaint has been filed in the matter. The statement also read how the company's honcho Ektaa R Kapoor will not be responsible for any loss or damages if incurred.

Ektaa Kapoor's team takes legal action against fake casting agents

Their official statement on social media read, “It has come to our notice that some people have been falsely representing using forged documents to claim themselves as casting agents for Balaji Telefilms Ltd and/or ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd in order to make monetary and other gains. Balaji Telefilms Ltd has filed police complaints against such people.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Adding, the statement continued, "Any acting aspirant, dealing with such people, shall do so at his/her own risk and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor shall not be held responsible/liable for any loss or damages this incurred. It is hereby clarified that Balaji Telefilms Ltd, ALT Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd, and Ms. Ektaa R Kapoor have never demanded nor will demand money from any aspirant.”



Towards the end, the company even added a helpline email id while asking people to send in the details on the same if they ever come across any calls or messages from casting agents under the name of the companies mentioned above.



Ekta who is the daughter of legendary actor Jitendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor is the joint managing director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which is running since 1994. Later in 2017, she launched ALT Balaji after the success of their subsidiary company, Balaji Motion Pictures.



Meanwhile, Ekta’s latest venture was the co-production of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa released on August 19. She also looks forward to another venture with Kareena Kapoor and Hnasal Mehta's untitled. The Tashan actor will be making her production debut with the project.

IMAGE: Instagram/EktaaRKapoor