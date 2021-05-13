Ellen DeGeneres Announces End Of Her Show In 2022, Opens Up On Her Decision

One of the most popular talk shows in the world is coming to an end. After 19 years, Ellen DeGeneres announced that her The Ellen DeGeneres Show will wrap up next year. The veteran host, who dons many other hats like comedian, actor, producer, among others, cited the lack of a ‘challenge’ as the main factor for her decision.

The Ellen Degeneres Show to end in 2022

Ellen Degeneres announced her decision in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The 63-year-old stated that the need to be challenged was important for a creative person. She stated that the show was ‘not a challenge anymore’ irrespective of how‘ great’ or ‘fun’ it was.

She will open up on her decision with friend and veteran of daytime programming Oprah Winfrey in the Ellen episode to be aired on Thursday. She informed the decision, said to be on the cards for years, to her team on Tuesday.

She also stated her initial plans were to quit after the 16th season, but the makers were insistent on four more seasons from her. While she agreed for one more season, they eventually settled for three more.

Ellen also stated that she had not planned on her future yet, and would prefer movies over ‘walk in the park’ sitcoms.

The decision came after a controversial 'toxic workplace culture' that sparked huge headlines last year, with three top producers quitting the show. Ellen had addressed the issue and kicked off the 18th season by apologising for it. She, however, clarified that her decision to end the show had got nothing to do with it, while stating that she was ‘destroyed' by the allegations.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which started premiering a year after the conclusion of The Ellen Show in 2002, has won over 60 Emmy awards.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.