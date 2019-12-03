Ellen DeGeneres Is Best Friends With THESE Popular Celebs

Ellen Degeneres has come to be widely appreciated as being an approachable TV show host. Being a popular comedian in Hollywood has never held her back from pulling the pranks on many of Hollywood's biggest stars. Ellen's appealing attitude towards everyone makes one wonder who her closest and best friends are and who she really enjoys hanging out with. Continue reading to know more about who Ellen DeGeneres' closest friends are:

Jennifer Aniston

The famous actor from the popular American series Friends, Jennifer Aniston, and Ellen are also known to be close. They have reportedly known each other for a long time. Jenifer was also the first guest on TheEllenShow when the show had started. Recently, on her talk show, they were seen agreeing that they are each other's best friends. Here is a video from one of the show's episodes in which Jen and Ellen can be seen engaging in friendly banter and having fun.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. She is an American singer, songwriter and occasional actress. They both are seen hanging out on sets of different shows. Recently, on one of the TV shows that they were a part of, Katy was asked to play a game. During the game, Ellen mentioned that she is going to be the judge as she knows Katy very well. That just goes on to show their camaraderie.

Portia De Rossi - Not just her better half

Portia De Rossi is an Australian actor/model. She is known for her roles as lawyer Nelle Porter on the television series Ally McBeal. She is not only Ellen's not only her spouse but also her closest friend. They have been married since the year 2008. Ellen was once asked about her bond with Portia, to which she had said that being married to her best friend felt like home.

