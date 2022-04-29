Ellen DeGeneres Tapes Last Episode Of Her Talk Show; Pens Emotional Note As She Bids Adieu

After entertaining fans for almost two decades, host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is all set to bid adieu to her beloved talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show. DeGeneres began the show back in September 2003 and soon became a household name because of her interviews, humour, and playful segments of her show. The show host recently taped the last episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's final season and thanked her viewers for "inviting" her into their lives.

It must be an emotional moment for comedian Ellen DeGeneres as she is bidding goodbye to her talk show. Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a picture of her sitting in her chair on the sets of her talk show and penned a note to thank her viewers. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th."

She further penned how things changed throughout the course of the 19 seasons of the show and wrote, "When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour." She further thanked her viewers and fans and added, "Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you." Her friends and colleagues showered her with love and praise in the comment section.

Ellen DeGeneres shares an emotional moment with her audience

During the 19th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen also celebrated the 25th anniversary. During the show, she mentioned how she chose to come out on her sitcom Ellen 25 years back. She also expressed how it was an emotional moment for her as she helped a lot of people in their lives through the show. She said, "It's so emotional to me because you know, you forget that doing something that, to me, was kind of selfish. Everyone around me that was making money off of me thought it was the wrong decision because they were still making money on me and they said not to do it. You forget that you do something, it impacts so many other people."

"And the fact that I know (during) my time here on earth I have helped change people's lives and that's more than this... I love making people laugh, I love making people happy that's why I decided to become a comedian. And then it turns out that I can actually have this platform to help change people's lives. So it's extremely emotional for me," an emotional Ellen added.

Image: AP