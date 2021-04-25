Elon Musk To Host 'Saturday Night Live' On May 8, Miley Cyrus Will Join As Musical Guest

SpaceX and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has revealed that he will be hosting NBC Network’s sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live on May 8. Musk, who is currently basking in the success of Crew Dragon’s launch and Tesla’s stock surge, took to Twitter to reveal the news. “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” he wrote. Additionally, the official handle of the shows also made a vibrant tweet revealing that Miley Cyrus, along with Musk would also entertain the audience.

Musk’s TV show appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Last week, SpaceX landed a US$2.9 billion contract from NASA to transport humans to the moon. Meanwhile, Tesla stocks have seen a six-fold surge in prices since the coronavirus pandemic struck. At Present Musk’s total fortune sums up to $177 billion, Forbes magazine reported.

Meanwhile, Musk is not new to the limelight. Not only he has made successful cameos in films and shows such as Iron Man 2, Rick& Morty but also shown his comic side at Joe Rogan’s podcast. Just yesterday, Musk caught global attention after he said, "We don’t want to be one of those single planet species, we want to be a multi-planet species,” Many times in the past, the tech billionaire has expressed his desire to establish a permanent human presence on the red planet with starship rockets carrying humans to and from Mars. On Friday, he went a step ahead by asserting that not only do humans need to colonize Mars but also have a present base on the moon in order to become a “spacefaring civilization.”

“It’s been now almost half a century since humans were last on the moon. That’s too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon — again, like a big permanently occupied base on the moon. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species,” Musk told reporters. He had further elaborated that SpaceX plans to send a Starship rocket without a crew “in two years.” SpaceX is currently developing Starship with an ambition to use it to launch cargo and people on missions to Moon and Mars.

