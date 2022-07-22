‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead In Her Apartment; Cops Say 'no Foul Play Involved'

Actor Shonka Dukureh, who recently appeared as Big Mama Thornton in Austin Butler-starrer Elvis, passed away at the age of 44. The actor was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, with cops confirming that there was no foul play involved. According to The Tennessean, Shonka Dukureh was found unresponsive by one of her children, who then rushed to a neighbour for help.

The exact cause of death hasn't been determined as of yet. Apart from her stint in Elvis, Shonka was also known by many Doja Cat fans as she appeared as Big Mama Thornton in the singer's Vegas music video.

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh found dead in her apartment

A tweet by the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed her demise today, July 22, mentioning that she died in the apartment she shared with her two children. Take a look.

BREAKING: No foul play is evident in today's death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year's Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk Univ graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 21, 2022

As per Fox17, Nashville Mayor John Cooper condoled Shonka's demise, hailing her for her 'powerful voice and artistry'. "My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh. Shonka graduated from Fisk and called Nashville home for many years," the statement mentioned and continued, "Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honour her memory on this sad day."

Dukureh rose to fame with her stint in Elvis, where she played the iconic R&B singer-songwriter Big Mama Thornton, who first recorded Hound Dog in 1952. Also known for her musical talents, Dukureh has performed and recorded with artists like Nick Cave, Mike Farris, Pete Rock, Smoke Dza and Bahamas, as per her website.

