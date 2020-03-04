Amid Confusion Over 'Emergence' Getting Cancelled Allison Tolman Hopeful Of Show's Renewal

Emergence is a mystery-thriller television series created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters for ABC Studios. It stars Allison Tolman, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown. Emergence season one has ended and fans are thinking if there would be a second season. Read to know about it and more.

Emergence cancelled or renewed?

The first season of Emergence aired in September 2019 and has in total 13 episodes. The season finale played on January 29, 2020. Emergence received a positive response, it has a 94% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2 rating on IMDb. However, the viewing of the show has been on the low side, as per reports.

What a night! Thanks for joining us on #Emergence 👏 pic.twitter.com/m5E88IaJYV — Emergence (@EmergenceABC) January 29, 2020

Emergence had notable growth on delayed viewing in fall, as per reports. Now, there is no clear information about whether the series will be cancelled or renewed for a second season. Allison Tolman, the lead of the show, tweeted that she hopes for an additional season after the season one final episode.

And that’s a wrap on season one of #Emergence. Thank you for watching and tweeting and telling your friends. We are all hoping against hope for a second season! — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) January 29, 2020

According to reports, the renewal of Emergence for a second season depends on the demand for it. Earlier, NBC’s Timeless got a second season and a series finale after fans showed their support. It is possible that Emergence season 2 might arrive, but there is no confirmation yet.

Emergence shows a police chief who investigates a case involving a young child found near the site of a mysterious accident. Allison Tolman plays the chief as Jo Evans and Alexa Swinton is the young girl, Piper. The running time of a single episode is said to be around 42-43 minutes.

