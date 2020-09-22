Emmy Awards 2020 Witness An All-time Low Viewership With 6.1 Million Viewers Tuning In

The Emmys have hit their lowest ever viewership once again. For the second year in a row, it broke an all-time record low for viewership. Over the years, the Emmys have been one of the most popular shows; however, amid the current pandemic conditions, the Emmys 2020 managed to garner just 6.1 million views according to USA Today. As per Variety, there was a drop off of approximately 12% from last year's viewership.

Emmy Awards 2020 witness a low viewership amid the pandemic

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2020: 'Watchmen' Makes History As It Bags Best Limited Series Award

The same portal claimed that this had been the third consecutive fall in viewership for the Emmys. Further, it added that over the course of three years, the Emmys have seen a significant downfall in terms of viewership.

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2020: Maria Schrader Bags An Emmy For Her Series 'Unorthodox'

In the previous two years, the Emmys faced major competition from sporting events such as the NFL and the NBA. Both sporting events in the past have had final or crucial games due to which the viewership for the Emmys had seen a decline. This year, however, the Coronavirus pandemic played a factor for the low viewership record. The host of the show, Jimmy Kimmel, tried his best to make the most out of the space he was given. However, people were aware of the empty auditorium and the fact that stars were accepting their awards remotely.

Also Read | Emmy Awards 2020: Who Is Andrij Parekh, The Award-winning Director Of 'Succession'?

The portal claimed that previously the Emmys had a viewership of close to 17 million. However, in the past year, that number dropped down by 10 million viewers, thus, resulting in a huge blow. The pandemic had caused a delay in several aspects in terms of shows, however, it has also been showing its effects on the viewership record for the Emmys which has been slowly declining over the years.

Also Read | Emmys 2020: Zendaya, Regina King And Others Create Their Own Red Carpet Moments

Reginald Hudlin, who is the executive producer for the Emmys, too addressed this issue and spoke to the news portal about how it has been hard to watch the viewership decline. He added that they are not just three networks anymore and the field of interest for viewers has now widened. Thus, each and everyone has now selected what they want to watch specifically, leaving the rest as an option.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.