'Energy Levels On Set Have Gone Down': Actor Maniesh Paul On Working Amidst The Pandemic

Actor, Anchor and Radio jockey Maniesh Paul expressed his feelings on the changes that have taken place in the entertainment industry since the pandemic has hit the world. He mentions that there was always a sense of chaos while working on set before the pandemic; however the energy levels on set have gone down in current times. The actor celebrates his birthday today, and well-wishers from the industry have taken to social media to wish him.

In an interview, Maniesh Paul mentions that he recently went on set to shoot for a few shows, and things have changed drastically. He says that the shoots went on with a chroma background and without an audience, in keeping with the predetermined COVID restrictions across the country. He also states that actors in the industry have now gotten used to the changes and are working to the best of their ability in the given conditions.

He reminisces about the old times when the cast and crew would chat on set and have the time of their life. Known for being one of the best hosts the television industry has seen, Maniesh Paul said he misses the ‘rush’ that came with shooting in pre-COVID times. He stated that the teams wish they could hug each other when milestones are reached during the shoot, but they can’t.

Speaking about what he missed most, the actor promptly replied that his answer would be hugging people, which is also his birthday wish. Regarding celebrating his birthday, Paul said he would be spending time with close family and friends. He stated that he could not party and have fun, as it isn’t safe yet, and it would be inconsiderate to those who are still suffering at the hands of the virus.

Several actors from the industry flocked in on social media to wish the actor on his birthday. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor tweeted a heartfelt message for the actor. Other personalities who wished Maniesh Paul include Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpayee.

Viewers are likely to see Paul on-screen soon as he will be starring in the upcoming romantic drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani alongside Maniesh Paul. Instagram personality Prajakta Koli will also play a role in the film.

Picture Credits: Maniesh Paul-Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.