Erica Fernandes Aces The No Makeup Look Like A Star In These Instagram Photos

Erica Fernandes, who is known for her character of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has appeared in two TV shows and quite a few films, following which she has gained a lot of fame and fan following. Erica made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Shaikh. Apart from this, she is also a makeup and travel blogger and often makes heads turn with her fashion statements. However, she has also uploaded quite a few no-makeup pictures on her Instagram handle, leaving women inspired. Have a look.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Sunglasses; Check Out

Erica Fernandes' photos on Instagram

1. In love with kids

2. The perfect morning selfie cues from the actor

3. Christmas celebration

4. A glimpse into her personal life

5. A trip to Universal Studios, Singapore

6. The after-swim selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.