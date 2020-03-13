The Debate
Erica Fernandes Aces The No Makeup Look Like A Star In These Instagram Photos

Television News

Erica Fernandes is known for her looks and has a huge social media fan following. Here are some of her makeup-less pictures that show her natural beauty.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes, who is known for her character of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has appeared in two TV shows and quite a few films, following which she has gained a lot of fame and fan following. Erica made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Shaikh. Apart from this, she is also a makeup and travel blogger and often makes heads turn with her fashion statements. However, she has also uploaded quite a few no-makeup pictures on her Instagram handle, leaving women inspired. Have a look.

Erica Fernandes' photos on Instagram

1. In love with kids

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

2. The perfect morning selfie cues from the actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

3. Christmas celebration

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

4. A glimpse into her personal life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

5. A trip to Universal Studios, Singapore

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

6. The after-swim selfie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

