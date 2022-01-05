Erica Fernandes And Her Mother Test COVID-19 Positive; Actor Complains Of 'bad Throat'

With the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, numerous celebrities in the entertainment industry are getting infected. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, the latest one to be diagnosed with the virus is Erica Fernandes. The TV actor, who rose to fame with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, informed that she had tested positive for the virus and that her mother too was diagnosed with it.

She stated that she was facing sore throat, fever, head and body aches. Erica also urged all to not rely on the home testing kits since her results came negative thrice.

Erica Fernandes and her mother test positive for COVID-19

Erica shared that she was 'more than paranoid' when COVID had first surfaced, as she knows that most of them were going to contract it, sooner or later. She said 'unfortunately' she and her mother tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star shared a piece of advice -- to not rely on the home testing kits. She revealed that she had tried the kit after experiencing cough and sore throat, due to her history of laryngitis. The actor said three tests came negative.

However, she still didn't 'feel good' and her throat pained almost like she had 'sand paper' in her throat. So, she went for the laboratory test, and here their results came positive. Erica revealed that she and her mother were facing congestion, cough, cold, severe body and headaches and fluctuating fever along with occasional shivers.

She added that they were isolated under medical care. She urged everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

A day before, the producer of KasautiI ZindagiI Kay, Ekta Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. Among the other stars of the TV industry to be diagnosed with the virus was Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star Nakuul Mehta.

Bollywood stars test COVID-19 positive

In Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora were one of the first in the latest wave, to test positive for COVID-19. The former has recovered and even stepped out to celebrate Christmas and New Year.

Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula, their cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani were among the others to be diagnosed with the virus.