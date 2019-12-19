The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Erica Fernandes' Best Travel Pictures That You Must Check Out

Television News

Erica Fernandes' Instagram is brimming with cool and fun travel pictures. Loaded with colours, we have compiled some of her most beautiful travel pictures.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
erica fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame actor Erica Fernandes aces the fashion game with her stunning attires. From slaying the party outfits to comfy hangout looks, Fernandes knows how to make head turns with her appearance. We have compiled some of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor’s best travel looks to inspire your wardrobe twist.

1. The one with a short best friend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

2. Erica Fernandes has donned an off-shoulder gown with sheer elegance in the backdrop of Singapore

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

3. The one in green gown in the backdrop of lush greens

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

4. The one in nature’s lap

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

5. Beach day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

6. 'Tis the season of vacation

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

7. Amidst the splashing blues of the water

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also read: Erica Fernandez Attends Kasautii Co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya's Mehendi Ceremony; See Pics

8. Ethnic look in the backdrop of magnificent snow-capped mountains

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also read: Erica Fernandes 'dances Till She Drops' At 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Co-star's Wedding

9. Switzerland diaries

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also read: Did Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Date Erica Fernandes? Here's The Truth

10. Filled with vibrant colours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also read: Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna Forgets To Wear Her 'baby Bump' In This Funny BTS Video

Also read: Erica Fernandes Gives Wardrobe Goals In These Stunning Lehenga Looks

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES