Erica Fernandes Calls Herself 'woman Of Today' On Women's Day; Drops Pics From Maldives

On March 8, 2021, television actor Erica Fernandes took to her official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her Maldives vacay. In the slow-motion video, Erica can be seen enjoying the sunshine, while posing outside her villa. She stunned in a light green outfit. Sharing the picture, she extended her warm wishesÂ on International Womenâ€™s Day. Â

Erica Fernandes enjoysÂ sunshine in the Maldives

In the video, Erica can be seen a long light-green maxi-like outfit. Her hair is tied in a neat low bun. She can be seen posing near the swimming pool, outside her villa. As for the caption, she wrote, â€œI am stronger because I had to be. I am smarter because of my mistakes. I am happier because of the sadness I have know. I am wiser because I learned. I am independent and self sufficient because I am a woman of today who stands for herself and whats right. I am her and Iâ€™m sure so are you. Happy Womenâ€™s Dayâ€ (sic) with a winking face emoticon.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop lovely comments. A fan commented, â€œStunningâ€ with fire and heart-eyed face emoticon and a red heart. Another one wrote, â€œYouâ€™ve always been strong, been motivate for all the women out der! happy womenâ€™s day Ericaâ€ with a red heart. A user commented, â€œWow. What a post. You so damn gorgeous! Ur unique so is ur posts @iam_ejfâ€ with a heart eyed-face emoji. Another user wrote, â€œHappy Woman's dayÂ @iam_ejfÂ Your Elegance Shines like a diamondâ€ with several red hearts.

Erica is an active Instagram user as she constantly treats her fans and followers with snippets from her Maldives vacay. On March 7, 2021, she shared another series of pictures and videos. One can see her donning a multi-coloured flare dress which she paired with red slippers. She posed near the swimming pool and enjoyed the serene beauty of the Maldivian ocean. She kept her hair open and wore a pair of silver earrings. Â In the caption, she simply wrote, â€œFlyâ€ and tagged Kandima Maldives.

A peek into Erica Fernandes' photos

Image Source: Erica Fernandes Instagram