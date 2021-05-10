Erica Fernandes Confirms Her Return To 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' Season 3

The famous television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which is about a romantic relationship between Dev and Sonakshi, recently confirmed its third season. The show gained much popularity among viewers, and so did its actors, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes. The second season of the show earlier ended on November 2, 2017. However, Erica Fernandes recently confirmed she would return with her character in the new season of the show.

Erica Fernandes to play Dr Sonakshi again

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the creators of the show announced that the third season of the show would begin from where it left. It might leap for a few years. The makers also confirmed the return of Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar in their respective roles. Erica Fernandes, who played the role of Sonakshi in the show, recently confirmed that she would return to the show. While revealing her return, Erica said the show and her role, Sonakshi, are very dear to her as it was the first show in which she played such a role. The Kasauti Zindagii Kay actor also revealed that her role, Sonakshi, got her everything she has today. She further said the role has a special place in her heart which is why she agreed for the third season.

While talking about the popularity of the show, Erica said till date, a lot of people say good things about the show. They even keep re-watching the show. She added that she also re-watched the show which brought special memories to her. Erica further praised the show and said she has never watched such a show on Indian television since it is real, relatable, encouraging and empowering at the same time.

Erica Fernandes' trivia

Before appearing on the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica Fernandes worked in several South Indian films. She made her acting debut with the film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu in 2013. Later, in 2016, she made her television debut with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi on Sony TV opposite Shaheer Sheikh. As the show ended in 2017, another famous show added to Erica Fernandes' TV shows, Kasauti Zindagii Kay. She played the role of Prerna Sharma in the show which ended in 2020.

